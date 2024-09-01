Man injured in Streator shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot early Sunday and authorities are focusing their investigation on an apartment building near Bridge and Colorado streets in Streator.

Streator issued a press release Sunday seeking the public’s help with an incident reported at 3:20 a.m. at the apartment building “regarding a report of multiple gunshots.”

“Officers arrived to find numerous shell casings in the area, and evidence of a gunshot victim,” police said in the press release. “OSF Streator later notified them that a male subject (34) had reported to their facility with a gunshot wound.”

The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were advised that an unknown person or persons had fired gunshots after a party at a residence, and multiple people fled the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Streator Police Department is being assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

“Our department is asking anyone with information, including anyone with home surveillance systems in this area, to provide any information to our department that may assist in this investigation and prosecution of those involved,” police said in the press release. “Our department will provide updates as more information becomes available.”