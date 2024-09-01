Driver dies in La Salle County crash, sheriff’s deputy pursued motorist after they fled traffic stop

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 1 was requested by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved death.

A deputy from the the sheriff’s office was in pursuit of a Chevrolet pickup at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 71 in La Salle County on Route 71 after fleeing from a traffic stop. The pickup struck the side of a guard rail before striking several trees in the ditch near Norway. The driver of the pickup died at the scene, state police said.

ISP is leading the open and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.