Bureau Valley receives grant from Compeer for gates

Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, awarded $242,581 to schools through its Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant program, including Bureau Valley High School. (Photo provided by Darla Eckert)

Sixty-five schools in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin within Compeer Financial’s territory will receive grants of up to $4,000 each, funding various hands-on learning tools and new technologies for agriculture education classrooms.

Bureau Valley utilized funds for wean-to-finish gates.

The lives of 9,720 students will be affected by this grant program, which aims to support agriculture education and inspire youth to further their knowledge of the agriculture industry.

“This set of grants marks nearly $1.3 million the Fund for Rural America has provided to schools, giving students a firsthand experience with agriculture and exploring potential careers,” Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial, said in a news release. “The Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant helps educators purchase supplies needed for their curriculum and provides students real-world learning experiences.”

Middle school and high school agriculture departments throughout Compeer’s 144-county territory were eligible to apply for an Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment grant. The grant funds will be used across various classes, including animal and plant sciences, food science/chemistry, veterinary, horticulture, mechanics, forestry/wildlife, aquatics and more.