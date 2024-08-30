Carle Health to open clinics in Spring Valley, Henry

Carle Health announced its plans to open two internal medicine clinics in the coming weeks in Spring Valley and Henry. (Photo provided by Carle Health)

Carle Health announced its plans to open two internal medicine clinics in the coming weeks in Spring Valley and Henry.

“Our care teams and providers know these communities and patients and are thrilled to be able to continue serving their health needs at our two new clinics,” said Jay Collier, Carle Health Greater Peoria vice president of clinic operations, in a news release. “High quality healthcare you can depend on is so important and it’s our privilege to be a part of creating better health outcomes for families across the region.”

The Spring Valley clinic, 1302 N. Greenwood St., will open Monday, Sept. 9, and the Henry clinic, 528 Edward St., will open Monday, Sept. 30. There will be no delays or interruptions in care as Carle integrates its services into these new facilities.

In a news release, Carle said these clinics will expand its services and scope of care to more central Illinoisans than before with a passionate group of experienced healthcare providers, including one of the only board-certified geriatrician providers in the state.

Mario Cote, MD, and Thaw Tun, MD, will be the practicing physicians at the clinics, bringing decades of experience and specialized expertise to patients. They both previously practiced in Spring Valley and Henry prior to temporary relocations in Lacon and Chillicothe while the new facilities were finalized.

“Both of these facilities are staffed with talented and experienced physicians, nurses and administrators who are committed to those they serve and will bring patients the best possible care experience,” Marcellus Austin, Carle Health Greater Peoria director of operations said. “We look forward to advancing the health needs of the families who call this area home.”

