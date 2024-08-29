Streator man gets probation in son’s accidental fatal shooting

A Streator man pleaded guilty Thursday to firing a shot that inadvertently struck and killed his 26-year-old son. Harold Crank avoided prison but can no longer own or possess a gun. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Crank, 54, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison but with the possibility of alternate sentences including probation.

Crank was sentenced to 30 months reporting probation plus 14 days in jail (time served) and must surrender his firearm owner’s ID card within a month.

Crank declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he was present for witness interviews following Logan Crank’s death and came away convinced there was no malicious intent.

“It really was an accident,” Navarro said, “and this is the appropriate disposition.”

Harold Crank was charged after Streator police were summoned Aug. 5, 2023, to a residence in the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street for a reported shooting. According to open-court statements, Crank was arguing with his son, Logan, with a 9-mm pistol in his hand. A shot was discharged and Logan Crank was injured and subsequently died.