IVCC announces auditions for ‘Forever Plaid’ fall musical

Auditions for Illinois Valley Community College’s fall stage production, “Forever Plaid – The Heavenly Musical Hit,” will be Sept. 5 and 6.

“The show is a four-part harmony valentine to the ‘guy groups’ of the 1950s and 1960s, filled with well-known music from the era and some seriously funny dialogue and specialties,” IVCC Theater Department director and choreographer Don Grant Zellmer said in a news release.

The Four Plaids quartet returns to the stage for a concert that “never was” due to their demise after being hit by a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see The Beatles’ American debut. In limbo for decades, they finally get a chance at the spotlight, performing the tight four-part harmonies they had rehearsed.

Auditions will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, in the Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. The show requires four men capable of singing tight harmonies in the style of the guy groups of the era.

Those auditioning should prepare a memorized song with backing tracks (a speaker will be provided) and be prepared for a brief movement/dance audition and readings from the script.