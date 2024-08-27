Illinois Premier Boys State program wraps up 87th session, Seneca High School student secures scholarship

Seneca High School senior, Benjamin Biros of Mazon, was elected State Treasurer of the American Legion Illinois Premier Boys State program and will receive a scholarship. Biros attended the program's 87th session, which was held June 8 through 14 at Eastern Illinois University. (Photo provided by Karen Ruder)

The American Legion Illinois Premier Boys State program completed its 87th session in Charleston, which was held June 8 through 14 at Eastern Illinois University.

Benjamin Biros of Mazon was one of Seneca High School’s students who attended the program and was elected state treasurer. Biros will also be receiving a scholarship.

The program, established in 1935, educates rising seniors on Americanism and citizenship.

Participants form government leadership at city, county and state levels, campaigning and giving speeches to earn positions.

The program awards about $20,000 in scholarships annually through essays, interviews, orations and applications.

For more information, visit illinoisboysstate.org/.