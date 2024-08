Bureau County area cancellations, postponements for today due to the high heat index include:

*Princeton’s boys golf at Newman; postponed to Monday, Sept. 16

*Princeton’s girls golf at L-P

*Princeton’s girls tennis vs. L-P

*LaMoille’s home volleyball match vs. Henry

*Bureau Valley’s golf practices

Note: St. Bede is moving Thursday’s volleyball match with Ottawa Marquette to JFK School in Spring Valley beginning with freshmen match at 5 p.m.