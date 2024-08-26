August 26, 2024
List of schools in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties dismissing early because of heat

High temps predicted in 90s, heat indexes 105 to 110

By Derek Barichello
The excessive heat warning for all of Northeastern Illinois will continue until 8 p.m. Thursday, with heat index values expected near 115 degrees.

With high temperatures predicted in the 90s and heat indexes expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, some schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are taking precautions to keep students safe.

Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa will be participating in e-learning from home Monday through Wednesday.

Here is a list of schools in the Illinois Valley dismissing early:

Deer Park, 11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

DePue Unit School District, 11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Oglesby Holy Family School, 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. No after care. No uniforms.

Ottawa High School, 12:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Lunch will be served and bus transportation provided on both days.

