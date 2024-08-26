List of schools in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties dismissing early because of heat

With high temperatures predicted in the 90s and heat indexes expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are taking precautions to keep students safe. (Shaw Local News Network)

With high temperatures predicted in the 90s and heat indexes expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, some schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are taking precautions to keep students safe.

Lincoln Elementary School in Ottawa will be participating in e-learning from home Monday through Wednesday.

Here is a list of schools in the Illinois Valley dismissing early:

Deer Park, 11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

DePue Unit School District, 11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Oglesby Holy Family School, 1:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. No after care. No uniforms.

Ottawa High School, 12:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Lunch will be served and bus transportation provided on both days.