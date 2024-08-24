NASA ambassador to speak Sept. 3 at Granville library

NASA Solar System Ambassador Scott Pellican will present a program, “Apollo to Artemis: Lunar Explorations,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Putnam County Library, Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St. (Scott Anderson)

NASA solar system ambassador Scott Pellican will present a program titled “Apollo to Artemis: Lunar Explorations” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Putnam County Library Granville branch, 214 S. McCoy St.

International Observe the Moon Night is an annual event where everyone is invited to learn about lunar science and exploration, take part in celestial observations, and honor cultural and personal connections to the moon.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information about the program, call the Granville branch at 815-339-2038.