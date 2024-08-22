Design a bookmark, color at Putnam County libraries

The Putnam County Public Library District invite the public to stop by the Granville or McNabb branches, during open hours, to pick up a Design a Bookmark form. (Putnam County)

The Putnam County Public Library District invite the public to stop by the Granville or McNabb branches, during open hours, to pick up a Design a Bookmark form.

Once the form is completed, return the form to either library branch and staff will scan it and print the design for other library users to enjoy. This program will be available September through November.

The Putnam County libraries also invite the public to stop by the Granville or McNabb branches, during open hours, to relax and create one-of-a-kind art.

Assorted coloring pages will be available as well as colored pencils. Visitors can elect to have their art turned into notecards. This program will be available September through November.

Design a Bookmark and Colorful Greetings are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, call 815-339-2038 or stop in at Granville or McNabb branches.