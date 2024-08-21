Write Team: Remembering those first impressions of school

I started kindergarten in September of 1962.

I was 4 years old, not turning 5 until Nov. 2. The cutoff date was Dec. 1, and I was usually the youngest student in class.

I attended the morning session at Edison Elementary School in Kankakee. My teacher was named Mrs. Jett. I remember that she had dark hair that curled up at the ends. She wore glasses that looked fancy to me; they were cat-eye shaped with tiny rhinestones at the corners. She always wore dresses and pretty necklaces.

Mrs. Jett read us books as we sat on the floor around her. Students sat at tables when it was time to practice cutting or work on papers that had images outlined in purple with that distinct, mimeograph smell. Using a fat Crayola crayon, we would diligently “color all the things in this picture that are red.”

After seatwork was over, we would go outside to run around on the playground and come back inside for a carton of milk and a graham cracker. After snack, everyone unfolded a mat from the stack and would lie down for a rest while Mrs. Jett played a record of quiet music. I don’t recall ever falling asleep, but it was nice to just relax. And before we knew it, it was time to go home.

I’m sure there was much more going on in that classroom than what I remember from 62 years ago. Since I began working in schools, I know just how much work and preparation teachers and staff members do to get everything ready for their kids. And yes, students do become “our kids.”'

I may not recall all the details that went on, but what I do remember about my first year of school is that it was a positive experience. I was a shy child. We found out a few years later that I am very near-sighted and once I got glasses and could see better, much of the shyness went away.

In that first classroom, I felt welcomed and safe. My teacher was calm and patient, which decreased my shyness. Success led to confidence which led to a lifelong love of school.

Some things in kindergarten have certainly changed through the years. But play-based learning is still an important component, and teachers work hard to integrate and welcome all their students every day and create an atmosphere of fellowship. Teachers are superheroes.

Our youngest granddaughter is starting kindergarten this fall. She’s quiet and shy at times, and it takes me back to 1962 when I was a shy girl walking slowly into Edison Elementary School. I know that Evie’s teacher will see all her talents and inspire and teach her to soar, just as Mrs. Jett did.

Those first impressions stay with us after we move on.

When I got glasses, my first pair were fancy, cat-eye shaped with tiny bits of glitter that looked like rhinestones sprinkled in the corners.

Thanks, Mrs. Jett. And thanks to all the caring teachers and staff members out there, too.

Have a wonderful school year, everyone!

Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.