Lunch in the Park is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – or until sold out – at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Lunch in the Park is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – or until sold out – at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Lunch will be a barbecue pulled pork sandwich for $6, a hot dog for $4, chips for $1 or soda/water for $1.

All proceeds go to the Bureau County Senior Center.