Underground Railroad 5k to be held Sept. 7 in Princeton

The 31st annual Underground Railroad 5k is set Saturday, Sept. 7, in Princeton.

Registration will be at 7 a.m. with a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the race at 8:30 a.m.

The course begins and ends at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W. Entry is $30 for an individual or $300 for a corporate team (up to 20 participants).!\ T-shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants and will be available to day-of registrants while supplies last.

There are several male and female divisions with awards to the top three in each division.