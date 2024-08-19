August 19, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Underground Railroad 5k to be held Sept. 7 in Princeton

Bureau County Metro Center to host 31st annual race

By Shaw Local News Network

The 31st annual Underground Railroad 5k is set Saturday, Sept. 7, in Princeton. (BCR photo)

The 31st annual Underground Railroad 5k is set Saturday, Sept. 7, in Princeton.

Registration will be at 7 a.m. with a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the race at 8:30 a.m.

The course begins and ends at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W. Entry is $30 for an individual or $300 for a corporate team (up to 20 participants).!\ T-shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants and will be available to day-of registrants while supplies last.

There are several male and female divisions with awards to the top three in each division.

Have a Question about this article?