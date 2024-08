The Putnam County VFW Post 8324 invites all Putnam County families to a picnic noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at its post 401 Laughlin Ave., Granville. (BCR photo)

The Putnam County VFW Post 8324 invites all Putnam County families to a picnic noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at its post 401 Laughlin Ave., Granville.

There will be food and games for all ages.