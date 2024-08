The next history lecture will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St.

Mollie Perrot will present Ottawa governmental history, including police, fire and aldermanic history. Seating is limited; come early to view the museum’s summer exhibits.