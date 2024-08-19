Chief Senachwine Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution seeks members

Women interested in researching their colonial ancestry are invited to supply information on their first three or four generations, which will then be studied to see if they will lead to a Revolutionary War ancestor. (Photo contributed)

The goal would be membership in the Chief Senachwine Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, especially during the current Summer Membership Drive.

Eligibility for membership requires any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, to prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution.

The process requests supplying as many as possible names, birth dates, death dates and locations known about one’s parents, grandparents and even perhaps one’s great-grandparents.

Often, an interested party might believe that her parent, grandparent or great-grandparent arrived in the U.S. in the 1850s or 1900s – too late, they say, to trace to a Revolutionary ancestor. However, often the “late-comer” has married someone with roots tracing back to Revolutionary times, and the patriotic connection can be proved.

The DAR national motto of all DAR chapters is God, home and country. Special interests are education, historic preservation and patriotism. Nearly 190,000 DAR members in 3,000 chapters around the world, including 14 foreign countries and one territory, devote thousands of hours in service to their communities. Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than 1 million members.

Although based in Henry, the Chief Senachwine Chapter includes members from Henry, Putnam, Princeton, Mineral, Lacon, Chillicothe, Wyoming, Wyanet and Toluca, among other neighboring communities.

Supply any information regarding your immediate ancestors, as stated above, and contact 815-303-1034 for additional information.