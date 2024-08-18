Second Story Teen Center to host cookout fundraiser at Sullivan Foods in Princeton

A view of the interior construction of the new Second Story Teen Center building on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Princeton. Construction continues on a new 6,000 square foot building, located at 125 N. Main St. It will increase the capacity for providing numerous educational, mentorship, health, nutritional and social programs for Bureau County youth in sixth through 12th grades. (Scott Anderson)

Second Story Teen Center will be cooking and serving brats, ribeyes, hot dogs and pork chops along with soda and water from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sullivan’s Food, 125 Backbone Road East, Princeton.

Proceeds from the event will go to the new Teen Center Building Fund. The new teen center will be 6,000 square foot building at 125 N. Main St. The facility will increase the capacity for providing numerous educational, mentorship, health, nutritional and social programs for Bureau County youth.

Second Story Teen is a nonprofit organization servicing Bureau County as a teen drop-in center for youth sixth through 12th grade, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday. On average, 170 youths a week or just more than 8,000 youths were served in 2023. Each youth is served free meals and has the opportunity to visit with their friends and enjoy various games. Throughout the year motivational speakers will visit. A food and clothing pantry is available to all youths. Two post secondary scholarship funds are available to teens seeking post-secondary education at colleges or trade schooling.

For information about the facility, call 815-303-4111.