OSB’s Tedford completes Graduate School of Banking program

Corey Tedford, a business banking officer at OSB Community Bank, was awarded a diploma Aug. 9 at commencement exercises during the 79th session of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tedford also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development for completing the GSB leadership curriculum, OSB said in a news release Wednesday.

The Graduate School of Banking, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central U.S. as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership. Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

The Graduate School of Banking enrolls about 600 U.S. and international professionals each year. More than 85 academicians, economists, government officials and industry professionals comprise the school’s faculty.

An experienced banker, Tedford is committed to supporting his client’s growth and financial needs by providing customized business banking solutions and personalized experience, OSB said in a news release. He works with clients in the Illinois Valley area and has been with OSB for seven years.