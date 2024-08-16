Bureau County agency that assists child victims faces potential service cuts

Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center is facing significant challenges because of a recent $600 million reduction in Victims of Crime Act funding.

These cuts threaten the continuation of essential services provided to child victims of violent crimes across the community. Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center provides support and advocacy for child victims of abuse and their families. Services include forensic interviews, mental health treatment, medical examinations and community outreach programs designed to prevent abuse and promote healing in Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

For years, VOCA has been a lifeline, offering critical support to countless children and families grappling with the aftermath of violence and abuse. Through forensic interviews, evidence-based mental health treatments and victim advocacy, Braveheart CAC has been a beacon of hope for young survivors, the agency said in a news release. The depletion of the Crime Victims Fund – a key source of non-tax funding derived from federal criminal prosecutions – may lead Braveheart to make decisions about which services can be sustained, the agency said in a news release.

“Our mission has always been to provide unwavering support to the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Jackie Diediker, executive director at Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center in a news release. “These budget cuts put our ability to deliver crucial services, such as therapy and medical exams, at risk. Without immediate action, we may be forced to reduce our services or some CACs may even close their doors.”

In 2023, Braveheart CAC, alongside nearly 1,000 other CACs nationwide, served almost 400,000 child victims of abuse. With fewer resources, the capacity to provide abuse prevention education, legal support, and comprehensive case management will be affected, Braveheart said in a news release.

To address this crisis, Congress has introduced the Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act (H.R. 8061 in the House and S.4514 in the Senate). This legislation seeks to replenish the CVF by channeling funds from the False Claims Act, offering a temporary solution to stabilize these vital programs while a more permanent remedy is sought.

“We urge our community and our Congressional leaders to support the CVF Stabilization Act,” said Felisha Rogers, Community Outreach coordinator. “Our children’s futures depend on it. We need to ensure that the critical services provided by Braveheart CAC can continue uninterrupted, helping victims to heal and reclaim their lives.”

Braveheart CAC remains committed to providing the best possible support to child victims of crime, the agency said in a news release.

Braveheart is urging community members to reach out to their Congressional representatives and express support for the Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act (H.R. 8061 in the House and S.4514 in the Senate). By advocating for this critical legislation, the agency said it will ensure child victims of crime continue to receive care and support.