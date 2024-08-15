Marseilles murder suspect’s trial postponed

A Marseilles man charged of killing his father on Father’s Day weekend will not stand trial for murder on Aug. 26.

Logan Petre, 21, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on multiple felony charges led by first-degree murder for allegedly beating and asphyxiating Leo Petre. Murder carries a mandatory prison sentence of 20-60 years but Petre could face an extended sentence if convicted of other felonies filed before and after Leo’s death.

The trial won’t happen at the end of the month. In open court, La Salle County Public Defender Ryan Hamer said Petre had not had a mental health evaluation yet and the trial cannot proceed until the exam is completed.

Hamer asked for a Sept. 26 status hearing on all charges. These include a new count of aggravated battery, for which Petre was indicted Tuesday. Petre is alleged to have beaten a fellow inmate in La Salle County Jail, according to court records.

Prosecutors did not object, as Aug. 26 was Petre’s first trial setting.

Few murder cases go to trial at the first setting. Prosecutors and defense attorneys typically wait months for labs to produce forensic test results and mental health issues must be ruled out before a suspect can stand trial.