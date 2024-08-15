La Salle County grand jury: Aug. 13, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, and returned the following indictments:
- Arthur M. Dorsett, 50, of La Salle (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
- Alexander E. Bryant, 29, of Cicero (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);
- Logan M. Petre, 21, of Marseilles (aggravated battery);
- Donovan A. Mylander, 26, of La Salle (aggravated battery);
- Dawn C. Pratt, 46, of La Salle (aggravated DUI);
- Daniel J. Fessler, 43, of La Salle (criminal damage to government property);
- Daniel A. Nagel, 35, of Shorewood (two counts of aggravated DUI);
- Leroy E. Persinger Jr., 32, of Streator (three counts of domestic battery);
- JJ A. Turano, 44, of Earlville (retail theft; domestic battery);
- Carlos R. Hinojosa, 36, of Crest Hill (domestic battery);
- Alexander L. Erschen, 18, of Chenoa (aggravated battery);
- Brad A. Kauth, 36, of Streator (aggravated battery);
- Justin A. Francis, 33, of Ottawa (burglary);
- Melvin L. Smith, 34, of Ottawa (two counts of domestic battery);
- Richard W. Greer, 23, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; reckless discharge of a firearm);
- Rachyl M. Newell, 25, of Ottawa (aggravated battery);
- Thomas A. Seneca, 34, of Chicago (forgery).