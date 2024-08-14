August 13, 2024
Ottawa to cut ribbon on new dog park

Ceremony to take place at Lafayette Street site, future home of the dog park

By Shaw Local News Network
This dalmatian finds the future so bright he had to wear shades during Bill’s Barktoberfest which took place Saturday at the Jordan Block in Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa, in collaboration with Bill’s Barktoberfest event committee, announced a ribbon cutting ceremony is set 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, for the new city dog park. The event will take place at the future site of the dog park, located at 401 E. Lafayette St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of the park’s official name and hear about the features and amenities that will make this park a destination for dog lovers and their furry friends.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new space dedicated to our four-legged residents,” said Commissioner Marla Pearson in a news release. “This park will provide a wonderful environment for dogs to play, socialize and enjoy their time outdoors.”

The public is invited to the event and can be among the first to learn about what’s in store for the city’s new dog park.

