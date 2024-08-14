Ottawa to cut ribbon on new dog park

The city of Ottawa, in collaboration with Bill’s Barktoberfest event committee, announced a ribbon cutting ceremony is set 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, for the new city dog park. The event will take place at the future site of the dog park, located at 401 E. Lafayette St. This Dalmatian attended the 2023 Bill's Barktoberfest. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of the park’s official name and hear about the features and amenities that will make this park a destination for dog lovers and their furry friends.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new space dedicated to our four-legged residents,” said Commissioner Marla Pearson in a news release. “This park will provide a wonderful environment for dogs to play, socialize and enjoy their time outdoors.”

The public is invited to the event and can be among the first to learn about what’s in store for the city’s new dog park.