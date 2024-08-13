Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest receives 2 more entries as Aug. 15 deadline nears

Entry No. 18 in the contest is Everly Hassler, 7 month old daughter of Cody Hassler and Tara Favia of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

As the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest entry deadline of Thursday, Aug. 15, nears, the contest received another two entries.

There now are 19 participants in the contest.

Canisters will be at Midland States Bank, 815 S. Main St., through Aug. 16. The canister then will move to First State Bank from Aug. 16-23.

The contest will be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from to noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Sept. 6 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by Thursday, Aug. 15.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.