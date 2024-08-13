2 arrested after witnesses report home burglary in Streator

A 36-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Sunday after reports of a residential burglary in Streator.

Samantha Milton and the boy were cited on complaints of criminal trespass to a residence.

Police responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday from two friends who were checking on the residence of a mutual acquaintance moving out of state. After the witnesses noticed the lights were on inside the home, they approached the house and saw two individuals inside who they did not recognize, the Streator police said in a Tuesday news release.

The suspected intruders fled the scene, but the witnesses managed to confront them in the backyard, police said. During the confrontation, Milton was seen holding a drill police said had been stolen from inside the residence. The witnesses provided detailed descriptions of the suspects, helping the police locate them.

After contacting the homeowner, officers searched the property. Police discovered the home, previously noted as neat and clean, was in disarray. The officers recovered the drill and a makeup mirror, both of which police said were found to be the victims’ property.

Milton was taken to the La Salle County Jail on Tuesday and released with a court date, and the boy has been referred for charges and will proceed through the juvenile justice system.

A post from Streator Police Department on Facebook commended the two friends whose actions led to the arrest.