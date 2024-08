Ottawa multi-sport star Kendall Lowery has chosen to continue her education at Heartland Community College in Normal and her softball career at the NJCAA level with the Hawks. Lowery – a second-team member of the 2023-24 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team and first-team selection on both the 2023 and 2024 Times All-Area Softball Teams – is pictured at her signing ceremony alongside family and Ottawa softball coach Adam Lewis (back row, right). (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)