La Salle County deputies to get new dash cameras that read license plates

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies are getting new dash cameras – 35 of them in all – that will include the ability to automatically read and process licenses plates. (Photo provided)

La Salle County sheriff’s deputies are getting new dash cameras – 35 of them in all – that will include the ability to automatically read and process licenses plates.

The La Salle County Board approved Thursday a $506,277 contract with Axon, Inc. Sheriff Adam Diss said the dash cameras not only ensure proper video collection at traffic stops but also include a feature that automatically reads plates. A patrol officer will be alerted when the technology picks up a tag number connected to a wanted subject, missing person or other emergency.