August 08, 2024
Motorcyclist air lifted to hospital following crash with deer in Seneca

First responders were able to establish landing zone at nearby church

By Derek Barichello
Emergency light

A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter from the scene of a Seneca crash Wednesday to a hospital.

At about 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a deer on East Union Street, according to Seneca Fire and EMS.

The man was stabilized and taken to a nearby church parking lot where fire department personnel established a landing zone for the helicopter, Seneca Fire and EMS said.

The patient’s injuries were significant but not believed to be life threatening at this time, Seneca Fire and EMS said.

