Drake Kaufman, the three-time Times Boys Golfer of the Year and 2024 Ottawa High School graduate, has signed to continue his education at Illinois Central College in East Peoria and his golf career at the NJCAA level with the Cougars. Kaufman is pictured here (seated, center) at his signing ceremony seated alongside his parents, with Ottawa coaches Keith Budzowski, at left, and Mark Cooper standing. (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)