The Streator Fest committee announced the winner of its 50/50 drawing. The drawing, along with Liberty Dollars, is part of the fundraising that pays for the annual summer fireworks display. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Fest Committee announced Nicole Leach was the winner of its 50/50 drawing, garnering $1,735.

Along with Liberty Dollars, which awarded a $15,000 grand prize, the 50/50 is raises money to put on the annual Streator Fest, which includes the fireworks display and headline musical acts.