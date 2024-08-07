Peru may add 8 pickleball courts at Veterans Park, resolving the demand for court space

The proposed site of eight pickleball courts at Veterans Park. This location is on the southeast side of the park, and east of the dog park (Photo provided by Adam Thorson)

The dispute over the Washington Park courts may come to an amicable close, as the Peru Public Services Committee offered an alternative during Monday’s meeting.

The solution – Veterans Park. Turn one concrete slab into eight pickleball courts.

The issue began in July after nearly 50 pickleball players filled the council room to request the Washington Park courts be painted, allowing the courts to be utilized as both tennis and pickleball courts.

After that meeting, tennis players expressed concern saying the expansion of pickleball should not come at the cost of tennis courts.

At the time, Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was working on a solution with Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Adam Thorson and they needed a few weeks to figure out some things.

Thorson said in the proposal provided by Putnam County Painting to new courts at Veterans Park, the scope of work includes cleaning and grinding the current concrete slab to smoothen and prep for coating, along with filling in the divots in the concrete as needed.

After that, beginning the process of bonding primer, coat filler, cushion surfacer and paint with white finished lines, he said.

The project will include a chain linked fence installed by Map Quality Fencing and Decks that will be about 530 linear feet, by 5 feet galvanized.

The total estimated cost of the project is about $92,802.

Kolowski said Putnam County Painting assured the city these courts would be as good as Washington Park. The proposed location is on the southeast side of the park, and east of the dog park.

The committee said there will be further discussion prior to moving the project forward. Members asked Thorson to look into the life expectancy of the courts and if the city was able to lock in the price.

Kolowski said Alderman Rick O’Sadnick had mentioned it may be best to wait to begin the project until the next budget, which begins May 1, 2025, as the funds are not in the current parks budget to complete the project this year.

Thorson said the project could be completed in the spring of 2025, ready for play by summer 2025.

The proposal still needs to go before the Peru City Council for approval.