Princeton Junior Women’s Club Baby Contest deadline extended to Aug. 15

Entry No. 8 in the contest is Hadley Mecum, 11 month old daughter of Shane Mecum and Chelsea Mecum of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

The 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest extended its deadline for entires to Aug. 15.

The contest received four more entries since Saturday, now totaling 11 entries.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by Thursday, Aug. 15.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

Entry No. 9 in the contest is Malachi Massamba, 10 month old son of Michel and Colleen Massamba of Ohio, Illinois. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 10 in the contest is Serenity Faith Prokes 14 month old daughter of Kayla Hammond of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)