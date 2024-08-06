Princeton Amtrak station attendant retires

Pictured are (from left) Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry; Jack Gartner, station attendant; Pete Nelson, retiring Princeton city clerk; Chris Fues; and Jerry Weiss, station attendant during Fues' July 26 retirement. (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner)

Princeton Amtrak station attendant Chris Fues celebrated her final day on the job July 26.

Fues has been one of the station masters at Princeton’s Amtrak Station for 10 years. Fues knows she will miss the “regulars” she sees each weekend and evening, but it is time to relax and enjoy a new grandbaby due in a short while, she said.

In 2018, the Princeton Amtrak Station was named fourth in the nation for service thanks to the care of the station attendants.

The city of Princeton said it has been fortunate to have Fues and her fellow station masters care for the station.

The Princeton Station was built in 1911 and maintains its early 20th century appearance with alterations to accommodate wheelchairs. The station serves thousands of passengers from Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin every year. The station is served by eight trains daily headed to and from Chicago, including the Carl Sandburg, Illinois Zephyr, Southwest Chief and California Zephyr. Tickets can be purchased at online at amtrak.com or 877-380-3004.