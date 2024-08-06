Ottawa woman identified as victim of Route 251 crash

An 86-year-old Ottawa woman was identified as the victim of a crash Monday on Route 251 and North 17th Road, between Lostant and Tonica. (Tom Collins)

An 86-year-old Ottawa woman was identified as the victim of a crash Monday on Route 251 and North 17th Road, between Lostant and Tonica.

Betty L. Gillette was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle traveling on North 17th Road when the driver of that vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign striking a northbound vehicle, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.

The female driver in the eastbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital. The female driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to a Peoria area hospital by OSF’s Life Flight helicopter, the coroner’s office said.

A forensic investigative autopsy will be conducted Tuesday, with preliminary results pending. The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit.