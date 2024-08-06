OSF welcomes new provider in Mendota

OSF HealthCare welcomed Brennan Reeder, PA, as the newest addition to its primary care team. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare welcomed Brennan Reeder, PA, as the newest addition to its primary care team.

This will enhance service for Mendota and the surrounding communities, OSF said in a news release.

Reeder will be providing primary care services at OSF HealthCare – OSF Medical Group, 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, Mendota. With a medical degree from Concordia University of Wisconsin and board certification from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Reeder brings expertise and qualifications to the community, ensuring better access to quality care for patients, OSF said in a news release.

To schedule an appointment with Reeder or any member of his care team, new and existing patients can call 815-538-7200.