La Salle County deputies issue 135 speeding tickets

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign throughout July reminding motorists to slow down to save lives, resulting in 135 citations for speeding.

The speed enforcement effort was conducted by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities. During the campaign, La Salle County deputies also ticketed six for expired registration, five for suspended registration, four for tinted windshields, 12 for non-insurance and arrested one individual wanted on a warrant.

The speed enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.