Vehicle overturns on Route 251 near Lostant, killing 1, injuring 2 others

An occupant of a vehicle died after their vehicle overturned Monday on Route 251 near the corner of the Leonore and McNabb blacktop, according to law enforcement at the scene.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured and taken to hospitals for their injuries, police said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m.

Route 251 on a stretch between Lostant and Tonica was closed to traffic as law enforcement clear the scene and investigate the crash. No other information was provided at the scene.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police, along with Lostant, Tonica and Oglesby fire and ambulances responded.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information as it becomes available.