The Streator Ministerial Association and Streator Family YMCA will host the fourth annual Back to School Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Oakland Park Commons, 701 S. Sterling St.

There will be school supplies distributed and children’s activities.