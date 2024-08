The Princeton Public Library is hosting Adult Coloring Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Join the library, 698 E. Peru St., for a night of relaxing music and coloring. Coloring pages and bookmarks will be provided by Princeton Public Library. The library also provides laminating with contact paper for bookmarks. Feel free to bring your own coloring book from home or any materials you would like to use if you have a preference. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.