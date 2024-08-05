Ottawa man drowns in Illinois River along Route 71

A 78-year-old man drowned Friday in the Illinois River, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday news release.

A 78-year-old man drowned Friday in the Illinois River, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said in a Monday news release.

The coroner’s office was dispatched Friday to 1499 Route 71 after a man lost his footing and fell into the Illinois River near that address. The Ottawa River Rescue Squad recovered the man, identified as Paul A. Forino, near the river’s edge. A Grand Ridge paramedic attempted life-saving measures. Grand Ridge and Ottawa fire departments responded to the scene.

A forensic investigative autopsy was conducted Sunday. Preliminary results are pending. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning.