2 more entries received for Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest

Entry No. 6 in the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest is Kali Sue Sterling, 20 month old daughter of Nick and Edin Sterling of Arlington. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

The 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest received two more entries since Wednesday.

The contest now has seven entries.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

In person voting will begin at noon Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until noon Friday, Sept. 6.