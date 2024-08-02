August 02, 2024
2 more entries received for Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest

Entries must be emailed by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 7

By Shaw Local News Network
Entry No. 6 in the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest is Kali Sue Sterling, 20 month old daughter of Nick and Edin Sterling of Arlington.

Entry No. 6 in the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest is Kali Sue Sterling, 20 month old daughter of Nick and Edin Sterling of Arlington. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

The 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest received two more entries since Wednesday.

The contest now has seven entries.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

In person voting will begin at noon Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until noon Friday, Sept. 6.

Entry No. 7 for the Princeton Junior Women's Club Homestead is Austin Richard McComber 10 month old son of Joel and Holli McComber of Tiskilwa.

Entry No. 7 for the Princeton Junior Women's Club Homestead is Austin Richard McComber 10 month old son of Joel and Holli McComber of Tiskilwa. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Have a Question about this article?