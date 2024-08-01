La Salle County grand jury: July 30, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:
- Isael Catemaxca Cagal, 28, homeless (resisting, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence)
- Willie E. Joiner, 35, of La Salle (three counts of aggravated battery)
- Travis W. Thomas, 33, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle)
- Jared D. Bieniek, 37, of Marseilles (aggravated assault)
- Jennifer Stadler, 39, of Marseilles (two counts of felony domestic battery)
- Kristin L. Rudolph, 31, of Bloomington (two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle)
- Charlott M. Larrow, 33, homeless (burglary, retail theft)
- Ryan J. Witkus, 26, of St. Charles (two counts of aggravated battery)
- Cameron J. Harshaw, 32, of Ottawa (two counts of felony domestic battery)