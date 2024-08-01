Illinois Valley PADS homeless shelter to reopen 24-hour services

Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Peru and Ottawa Public Action to Deliver shelters will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and resume intake applications for individuals seeking shelter and supportive services. (Scott Anderson)

Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, the Peru and Ottawa Public Action to Deliver shelters will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and resume intake applications for individuals seeking shelter and supportive services.

The shelters will provide a comprehensive range of services, including:

Beds, meals, showers, laundry facilities and family rooms

Assistance with applications for SSI, SOAR and Medicaid

Life skills and job seeking classes

Referrals to counseling for substance use disorders

Spiritual guidance

Potential transfer to facilities that can accommodate in-depth job skills training and placement, and comprehensive evaluation for emotional and mental disorders

“We understand that seeking help can be a difficult and vulnerable experience,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of Illinois Valley PADS in a news release. “We want to assure our community that all who enter our doors will be treated with kindness, compassion and professionalism.”

Last season, IV PADS served 562 clients, including 49 family units and 89 children, providing 27,784 shelter nights/beds. With the help of volunteers, nearly 80,000 meals were served.

“The critical community need that we serve continues to grow year after year,” Alcorn noted. “We are committed to expanding our services to meet this need and provide support to those who require it.”

For more information, contact Carol Alcorn, executive director, at 815-224-3047, ext. 101.