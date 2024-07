“The Chosen” will be shown on a big screen at Second Story Teen Center in Princeton on the second and fourth Thursday of each month beginning Aug. 8. (Scott Anderson)

There will be two episodes shown per evening.

Free pizza, popcorn and soda pop will be served. Viewings are 7 to 9 p.m.