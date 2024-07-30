July 30, 2024
Spirit Halloween to return to Peru Mall

Store typically opens in late August

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
With 71 days until Halloween, Spirit Halloween has returned to the Peru Mall.

Spirit Halloween will return to the former JCPenney location in the Peru Mall. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski confirmed the Halloween costume store’s return on his Facebook page Sunday. In past years, the store has opened in late August.

Spirit Halloween has more than 1,450 locations across the U.S. and Canada and offers costumes for infants/toddlers, children, teens and adults as well as decor.

