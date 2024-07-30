Spirit Halloween to return to Peru Mall

Spirit Halloween will return to the former JCPenney location in the Peru Mall. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

Spirit Halloween will return to the former JCPenney location in the Peru Mall.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski confirmed the Halloween costume store’s return on his Facebook page Sunday. In past years, the store has opened in late August.

Spirit Halloween has more than 1,450 locations across the U.S. and Canada and offers costumes for infants/toddlers, children, teens and adults as well as decor.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com .