Registration ongoing for 2024 Princeton Junior woman’s Club Baby Contest

Entry No. 1 is Vyla Jo Nyman, 11 month old daughter of Tyler and Perla Nyman of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entries still are being accepted for the 2024 Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest.

So far, the contest has five entries.

Entrants must be Bureau County residents younger than 24 months of age as of Sept. 6. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child. Refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ address and two valid contact phone numbers.

In person voting will begin at noon Friday, Aug. 9, and continue until noon Friday, Sept. 6. The voting canisters will be displayed at Midland States Bank (Aug. 9-16), First State Bank (Aug. 16-23), Central Bank (Aug. 23-30) and Heartland Bank - South Branch (Aug. 30-Sept. 6). The canisters will be moved around noon on Fridays. Each child will have a canister with his/her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Baby Contest will be accepting Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @P-Juniors-71. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from noon on Friday, Aug. 9th to noon on Thursday, Sept. 5.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified Sept. 6 and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival announcements.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.

Entry No. 2 is Everett Eckberg, 12 month old son of Derrick and Kaelynn Eckberg of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 3 is Brexton Carrington, 15 month old son of Brian and Jen Carrington of Princeton. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)

Entry No. 4 is Stella Haun-Gardner, 20 month old daughter of Sandra Haun of Princeton and Matthew Gardner of Tiskilwa. (Photo provided by Gail Jagers)