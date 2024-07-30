Covered Bridge Quilter's Guild to meet Aug. 1 in Princeton

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month will be “Challenge Night,” in which guild members will show their “Roll the Dice” challenge project. Earlier in the year, guild members rolled dice to see which two colors they had to use and which two blocks they had to incorporate into their project. August is the month to show off their creations.

Guests are encouraged and welcome at guild meetings. There is a $5 guest fee that can be applied to the guild membership fee if the guest joins the night of the meeting. The guild is looking for new members and anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.

If you quilt, if you sew, or if you would like to learn something new, the guild is an option. The monthly open sew will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1. Bring your sewing project and sew along with others. For more information, contact co-coordinators Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.