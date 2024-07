The Princeton Public Library will host Read ‘Em and Weed Gardening Group at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, (Mark Busch)

The Princeton Public Library will host Read ‘Em and Weed Gardening Group at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1,

This is a monthly program where gardeners can share and receive advice for their plots at home. This program is free and all are welcome to attend. The library is located at 698 E. Peru St. Call 815-875-1331 for more information.