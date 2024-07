Streator’s Rilee Talty has signed to continue her education at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, and her volleyball career at the NAIA level with the Fighting Bees. Talty, a defensive specialist who earned second-team accolades to the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team, is pictured (front, center) at her signing ceremony surrounded by family and Streator volleyball coach Julie Gabehart (back, left). (Photo provided by Streator High School)