La Salle businessman announces 2025 mayoral bid

Businessman Gary Hammers announced his candidacy for La Salle mayor in the 2025 election.

Hammers told the La Salle City Council during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting as he was objecting to an ordinance reducing the amount of time allowed for public comment and an ordinance setting rules of conduct in city buildings.

Hammers told the NewsTribune on Thursday he had an economic plan for the city and a vision for the community.

“I have ideas and ways I can make our city more efficient,” he said. “I have a beautification plan. I have a plan for soil, water and air quality.”

He also said he was willing to resign from his job as president of his company to become a full-time mayor.

Hammers will issue an official candidacy statement in upcoming months, he said.

Hammers previously ran for First Ward Alderman in 2023 and was defeated by incumbent Bob Thompson.